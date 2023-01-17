WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $814.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(5.58%), ADP(5.52%), and AAPL(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 43,575 shares in NYSE:FTV, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.03 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $67.72 per share and a market cap of $23.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CHD by 16,437 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.26000000000001.

On 01/17/2023, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $84.78 per share and a market cap of $20.69Bil. The stock has returned -17.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 9,860 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.23.

On 01/17/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $153.45 per share and a market cap of $43.67Bil. The stock has returned -27.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 21,047-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 33,998 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 01/17/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $32.715 per share and a market cap of $13.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

