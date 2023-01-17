VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $443.00Mil. The top holdings were ROL(7.86%), MTDR(7.65%), and TTEK(6.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC bought 18,500 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 133,150. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.44.

On 01/17/2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $238.56 per share and a market cap of $56.73Bil. The stock has returned 22.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC bought 25,500 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 111,500. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 01/17/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $129.02 per share and a market cap of $75.95Bil. The stock has returned 25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DOX by 19,500 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.70999999999999.

On 01/17/2023, Amdocs Ltd traded for a price of $90.27 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned 20.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amdocs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 41,575-share investment in NYSE:CE. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.84 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Celanese Corp traded for a price of $121.83 per share and a market cap of $13.20Bil. The stock has returned -28.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celanese Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 19,000-share investment in NAS:MRCY. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.4 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Mercury Systems Inc traded for a price of $47.61 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercury Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 792.75, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 113.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

