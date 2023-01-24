Vital Farms Makes Numerator's "Brands to Watch in 2023" List

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator’s “Brands to Watch in 2023” list just recognized Vital Farms as a brand “that won with shoppers” last year.

Vital Farms is listed as one of the Top 10 Mid-Market CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands of 2022, joining nine other leading companies that brought in between $100 million and $1 billion in sales and “eggs-perienced” over 50 percent sales growth compared to 2021.

Numerator is a market research leader that specializes in first-party, consumer-sourced data. Their first-ever “Brands to Watch” list is required reading for trend spotters in the CPG space. In the analysis, Numerator spotlights powerhouse brands across six categories that are ranked using a blend of metrics like household penetration, total dollar sales, and year-over-year sales growth.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

ABOUT NUMERATOR:

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

