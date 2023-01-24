PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / SSB Bancorp, Inc (OTC PINK:SSBP - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for SSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the Company's unaudited, consolidated results of operations for year ending 2022. This does not replace the quarter end and year-end comparisons.

Total assets increased $16.1 million in the year to $251.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was due to an increase in deposits of $21.2 million. Net loans increased $13.5 million or 6.9%.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $1.289M as compared to $1.106M at year end 2021, an increase of 16.5% or approximately $183,000.00.

A more detailed analysis will be provided in the coming weeks to break down the different business lines and the changes year over year.

