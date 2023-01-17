Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $496.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(20.39%), DVN(5.78%), and MSFT(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 95,071 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 149,811. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 01/17/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.29000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,185.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 175,026 shares of ARCA:FDL for a total holding of 535,713. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.34.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $37.69 per share and a market cap of $5.06Bil. The stock has returned 5.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

The guru established a new position worth 16,950 shares in NAS:BIIB, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $289.59 per share and a market cap of $41.70Bil. The stock has returned 21.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 39,398 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 86,559. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/17/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.05 per share and a market cap of $979.87Bil. The stock has returned -40.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-book ratio of 7.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 15,563 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 25,961. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 01/17/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $131.49 per share and a market cap of $415.21Bil. The stock has returned -62.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

