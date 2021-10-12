SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today announced the tax allocations of 2022 distributions on its common shares and one series of preferred shares.

For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2022 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2022 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented in dollars on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Please note that the January 5, 2022 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2022 and the January 6, 2023 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2023.

Common Shares (NYSE: SITC)

Period CUSIP Record Date Payable Date Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Return of Capital Total Distributions Section 199A Dividends Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain 4Q21 82981J109 12/10/2021 01/05/2022 0.099423 0.007595 0.012982 0.120000 0.099423 0.007595 1Q22 82981J109 03/17/2022 04/07/2022 0.107708 0.008228 0.014064 0.130000 0.107708 0.008228 2Q22 82981J109 06/09/2022 07/06/2022 0.107708 0.008228 0.014064 0.130000 0.107708 0.008228 3Q22 82981J109 09/20/2022 10/07/2022 0.107708 0.008228 0.014064 0.130000 0.107708 0.008228 Total 0.422547 0.032279 0.055174 0.510000 0.422547 0.032279

Preferred Class A Depositary Shares (NYSE: SITC_pa)

Period CUSIP Record Date Payable Date Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Return of Capital Total Distributions Section 199A Dividends Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain 01/15/22 – 04/14/22 82981J877 03/30/2022 04/15/2022 0.370162 0.028278 0.000000 0.398440 0.370162 0.028278 04/15/22– 07/14/22 82981J877 06/29/2022 07/15/2022 0.370162 0.028278 0.000000 0.398440 0.370162 0.028278 07/15/22 – 10/14/22 82981J877 09/29/2022 10/17/2022 0.370162 0.028278 0.000000 0.398440 0.370162 0.028278 10/15/22 – 01/14/23 82981J877 12/30/2022 01/17/2023 0.370162 0.028278 0.000000 0.398440 0.370162 0.028278 Total 1.480648 0.113112 0.000000 1.593760 1.480648 0.113112

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

