SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today announced the tax allocations of 2022 distributions on its common shares and one series of preferred shares.
For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2022 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2022 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented in dollars on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.
Please note that the January 5, 2022 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2022 and the January 6, 2023 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2023.
Common Shares (NYSE: SITC)
|
Period
|
CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
Return of
Capital
|
Total
Distributions
|
Section 199A Dividends
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain
|
4Q21
|
82981J109
|
12/10/2021
|
01/05/2022
|
0.099423
|
0.007595
|
0.012982
|
0.120000
|
0.099423
0.007595
|
1Q22
|
82981J109
|
03/17/2022
|
04/07/2022
|
0.107708
|
0.008228
|
0.014064
|
0.130000
|
0.107708
0.008228
|
2Q22
|
82981J109
|
06/09/2022
|
07/06/2022
|
0.107708
|
0.008228
|
0.014064
|
0.130000
|
0.107708
0.008228
|
3Q22
|
82981J109
|
09/20/2022
|
10/07/2022
|
0.107708
|
0.008228
|
0.014064
|
0.130000
|
0.107708
0.008228
|
Total
|
0.422547
|
0.032279
|
0.055174
|
0.510000
|
0.422547
0.032279
Preferred Class A Depositary Shares (NYSE: SITC_pa)
|
Period
|
CUSIP
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
Return of
Capital
|
Total
Distributions
|
Section 199A Dividends
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain
|
01/15/22 – 04/14/22
|
82981J877
|
03/30/2022
|
04/15/2022
|
0.370162
|
0.028278
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.370162
0.028278
|
04/15/22– 07/14/22
|
82981J877
|
06/29/2022
|
07/15/2022
|
0.370162
|
0.028278
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.370162
0.028278
|
07/15/22 – 10/14/22
|
82981J877
|
09/29/2022
|
10/17/2022
|
0.370162
|
0.028278
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.370162
0.028278
|
10/15/22 – 01/14/23
|
82981J877
|
12/30/2022
|
01/17/2023
|
0.370162
|
0.028278
|
0.000000
|
0.398440
|
0.370162
0.028278
|
Total
|
1.480648
|
0.113112
|
0.000000
|
1.593760
|
1.480648
0.113112
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
