SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today announced the tax allocations of 2022 distributions on its common shares and one series of preferred shares.

For shareholders of SITE Centers Corp. common and preferred shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2022 distributions. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2022 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented in dollars on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Please note that the January 5, 2022 common share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2022 and the January 6, 2023 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2023.

Common Shares (NYSE: SITC)

Period

CUSIP

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Ordinary

Dividends

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Return of

Capital

Total

Distributions

Section 199A Dividends

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain

4Q21

82981J109

12/10/2021

01/05/2022

0.099423

0.007595

0.012982

0.120000

0.099423

0.007595

1Q22

82981J109

03/17/2022

04/07/2022

0.107708

0.008228

0.014064

0.130000

0.107708

0.008228

2Q22

82981J109

06/09/2022

07/06/2022

0.107708

0.008228

0.014064

0.130000

0.107708

0.008228

3Q22

82981J109

09/20/2022

10/07/2022

0.107708

0.008228

0.014064

0.130000

0.107708

0.008228

Total

0.422547

0.032279

0.055174

0.510000

0.422547

0.032279

Preferred Class A Depositary Shares (NYSE: SITC_pa)

Period

CUSIP

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Ordinary

Dividends

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Return of

Capital

Total

Distributions

Section 199A Dividends

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain

01/15/22 – 04/14/22

82981J877

03/30/2022

04/15/2022

0.370162

0.028278

0.000000

0.398440

0.370162

0.028278

04/15/22– 07/14/22

82981J877

06/29/2022

07/15/2022

0.370162

0.028278

0.000000

0.398440

0.370162

0.028278

07/15/22 – 10/14/22

82981J877

09/29/2022

10/17/2022

0.370162

0.028278

0.000000

0.398440

0.370162

0.028278

10/15/22 – 01/14/23

82981J877

12/30/2022

01/17/2023

0.370162

0.028278

0.000000

0.398440

0.370162

0.028278

Total

1.480648

0.113112

0.000000

1.593760

1.480648

0.113112

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Rating:
