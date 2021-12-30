JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2022 Distributions

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2022 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table. JBG SMITH recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100

Distribution Per Share

2022 Tax Treatment

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total

Taxable in
2021

Taxable in
2022

Taxable in
2023

Total
Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends

Total Capital
Gain
Distributions

Unrecap.
Section 1250
Gain

Section 897
Ordinary Gain

Section 897
Capital Gain

Section
199A
Dividends

Form 1099-DIV Box:

1a

1b1

2a2

2b3

2e

2f

51

12/30/2021

01/14/2022

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.143

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

05/13/2022

05/27/2022

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.143

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

08/12/2022

08/26/2022

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.143

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

11/08/2022

11/22/2022

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.143

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

12/29/2022

01/12/2023

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.100

$

0.125

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.100

$

0.066

$

0.000

$

0.100

$

0.000

Totals:

$

1.125

$

0.000

$

1.000

$

0.125

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

1.000

$

0.638

$

0.000

$

1.000

$

0.000

As summarized in the supplemental chart below, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”.

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total Capital
Gain
Distributions

Section 1231
Gain
Distributions

Section 1061
One-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions

Section 1061
Three-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions

12/30/2021

01/14/2022

$

0.225

$

0.145

$

0.080

$

0.080

05/13/2022

05/27/2022

$

0.225

$

0.145

$

0.080

$

0.080

08/12/2022

08/26/2022

$

0.225

$

0.145

$

0.080

$

0.080

11/08/2022

11/22/2022

$

0.225

$

0.145

$

0.080

$

0.080

12/29/2022

01/12/2023

$

0.100

$

0.065

$

0.035

$

0.035

Totals:

$

1.000

$

0.645

$

0.355

$

0.355

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 15.6 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a).
2 For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, JBG SMITH is disclosing additional capital gain categories in the supplemental chart.
3 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117006011r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006011/en/

WRITTEN BY

