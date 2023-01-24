CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. ( EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Julia Brncic has joined as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary where she will lead the company’s legal and compliance efforts.



“Julia is a proven senior executive and legal thought leader who brings decades of insurance experience to our company,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. “I am thrilled to welcome Julia to our team where her leadership track record and industry knowledge will accelerate our ability to serve carriers, agents and consumers for years to come. "

“EverQuote has built a strong employee-first culture of collaboration and innovation since its founding,” said Brncic. “We have a tremendous market opportunity in front of us with the continuing shift of insurance shopping online and our focus on providing a superior experience for both consumers and insurance providers. I’m excited to join EverQuote’s team and look forward to playing a part in the company’s growth.”

Before joining EverQuote, Ms. Brncic served as Senior Vice President, Chief Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Cigna, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Express Scripts, and was a shareholder at the Polsinelli law firm. Ms. Brncic holds a JD and MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a BA from Purdue University.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues," “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company’s ability to grow its marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; and (4) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

415-489-2193

[email protected]