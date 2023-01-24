RENO, Nev., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced that today it received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on August 2, 2022, that it had fallen below compliance with respect to the continued listing standard set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules because the closing price of the Company’s common stock over the previous 30 consecutive trading-day periods had fallen below $1.00 per share. To regain compliance, the Company had 180 days from the notice date for the common stock to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 13, 2023.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

