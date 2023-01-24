AMN Healthcare to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 16, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (: AMN), has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and first quarter 2023 outlook on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue an earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through this webcast link, which also will be available at AMN Healthcare’s investor relations website. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at this conference call link. Please follow the link and register with a valid e-mail address. A PIN will be provided to you with dial-in instructions. If you lose track of these details, please re-register at the conference call link above.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

The Company’s common stock is listed under the symbol “AMN” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

Contact:
Randle Reece
Senior Director, Investor Relations
866-861-3229
Web site: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

