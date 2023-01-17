Shutterstock Celebrates the Power of Storytelling at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media and production companies, today announced its official sponsorship of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as a Leadership Sponsor. Championing the work and talents of Shutterstock Studios, the company's creative and production arm, and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial content for the world's media, the company will have a robust presence at the festival from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 23.

Shutterstock will be hosting the following programs through the first weekend:

Public Programming

  • Documentaries Today: How Authentic Stories Have Reeled in New Audiences
    As our thirst for real-life stories grows, the way we're producing docs and the subjects we're focusing on are changing. Join Shutterstock in conversation with filmmakers to learn how they are keeping the truth at the center of the story amid all the noise.
    • Date: Friday, January 20th, 2 - 3:30pm
    • Location: The Box at the Ray, 1768 Park Ave, Park City UT, 84060
    • Panelists:
      • Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer, Shutterstock (in the role of moderator), Aiden Darné, Global Head, Shutterstock Studios, Diggzy, Entertainment Photographer, Keenan MacWilliam, Director and Multidisciplinary Artist, Jon Weidman, Filmmaker, We Are King, Dan Bradley, Filmmaker, We Are King
    • RSVP

Invite Only Programming

  • Sundance Shorts Party presented by Shutterstock
    Shutterstock is the presenting sponsor of the Shorts Film Program and the 2023 Sundance Shorts Party
  • Magic Hour co-hosted with Canon
    Join Shutterstock and Canon for refreshments and light bites and unpack the art of authentic storytelling
  • Shutterstock Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio presented by Canon
    Famed celebrity photographer, Chelsea Lauren, will be photographing portraits at the Shutterstock Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio presented by Canon.

"Two decades ago, Shutterstock started as a platform for photographers, artists, cinematographers and storytellers to share their images, music and videos with the world," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "That side of the business has positioned Shutterstock as the world's leading provider of premium and exclusive content, which is woven into the heart of everything we produce to this day. In keeping with this ethos, we are thrilled to be a Leadership Sponsor of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and to raise a toast to the people that have contributed to the brilliant filmmaking that we are lucky to witness. It is a painstaking yet highly rewarding process to execute on a creative vision, and Shutterstock is proud to be a trusted partner and guide to many in attendance on that exhilarating artistic journey."

For more information about Shutterstock Studios, visit content.shutterstock.com/us/studios/.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includeshigh-quality licensed photographs,vectors,illustrations,3D models,videos andmusic. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 424 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5,the world's largest video-first content marketplace, TurboSquid,the world's largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, aleading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, ahigh-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios,an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curatedroyalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source ofeditorial images andvideos for the world's media; andBigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visitwww.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock onTwitter and onFacebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-celebrates-the-power-of-storytelling-at-the-2023-sundance-film-festival-301723795.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

