Mark Lee Named Chief Technology Executive and Jennifer Welham Named Lead of Health, Human Services and Workforce Business

RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, today announced that Mark Lee has been named chief technology executive, and Jennifer Welham will lead ICF's health, human services and workforce business.

In his new role, Lee will lead a new group focused on increasing the company's technology capabilities and maintaining the strong growth momentum of ICF's U.S. federal digital modernization business. Lee will also oversee a new company-wide Chief Technology Officer (CTO) organization to help drive further technology growth and innovation across all of the firm's markets. Previously, Lee served as the executive vice president of ICF's public sector business where he successfully integrated several technology acquisitions and added over 1,000 new technologists to the firm.

"Mark has been instrumental in driving success for our public sector clients and I'm thrilled to have him step into this new, broader position to build on that," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "His proven leadership capabilities and ability to successfully incorporate technology into our solution set will be a tremendous benefit as we continue to create long-term, distinctive value for our clients across all of our markets."

As the group lead for ICF's health, human services and workforce business, Welham will focus on supporting the company's U.S. federal health, social programs, security and organizational customers and growing the business which has had a record number of contract wins this year. Her broad team supports several of the firm's longest-standing clients as well as its largest single client, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"I am excited to have Jen take on this new, expanded role," continued Wasson. "She brings strong subject matter expertise, an excellent track record for growing a business unit and a passion for creating healthier and more resilient communities. I'm confident that she will continue to find new ways to deliver high-impact, scalable solutions that help our clients achieve their missions."

Welham, who has been at ICF for several decades, previously led the team that provides research, analytics, training, technical assistance and evaluation support to a wide range of U.S. federal health clients, including the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Administration for Children and Families, among others. Welham has been named Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year by WashingtonExec.

Lee has been with ICF for 25 years and has held many leadership roles across the company's public sector business, including previously serving as the head of business development and the disaster management division. Prior to this, he led the climate, sustainability, environmental health and surface transportation businesses and has extensive experience supporting a wide range of clients in addressing technology, regulatory, workforce development and policy challenges. Lee was recognized by WashingtonExec as a "Top Public Sector Leader to Watch" in both 2020 and 2021.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

