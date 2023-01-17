ICF Announces New Executive Leadership Roles

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023

Mark Lee Named Chief Technology Executive and Jennifer Welham Named Lead of Health, Human Services and Workforce Business

RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, today announced that Mark Lee has been named chief technology executive, and Jennifer Welham will lead ICF's health, human services and workforce business.

ICF_COLOR_Logo.jpg

In his new role, Lee will lead a new group focused on increasing the company's technology capabilities and maintaining the strong growth momentum of ICF's U.S. federal digital modernization business. Lee will also oversee a new company-wide Chief Technology Officer (CTO) organization to help drive further technology growth and innovation across all of the firm's markets. Previously, Lee served as the executive vice president of ICF's public sector business where he successfully integrated several technology acquisitions and added over 1,000 new technologists to the firm.

"Mark has been instrumental in driving success for our public sector clients and I'm thrilled to have him step into this new, broader position to build on that," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "His proven leadership capabilities and ability to successfully incorporate technology into our solution set will be a tremendous benefit as we continue to create long-term, distinctive value for our clients across all of our markets."

As the group lead for ICF's health, human services and workforce business, Welham will focus on supporting the company's U.S. federal health, social programs, security and organizational customers and growing the business which has had a record number of contract wins this year. Her broad team supports several of the firm's longest-standing clients as well as its largest single client, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"I am excited to have Jen take on this new, expanded role," continued Wasson. "She brings strong subject matter expertise, an excellent track record for growing a business unit and a passion for creating healthier and more resilient communities. I'm confident that she will continue to find new ways to deliver high-impact, scalable solutions that help our clients achieve their missions."

Welham, who has been at ICF for several decades, previously led the team that provides research, analytics, training, technical assistance and evaluation support to a wide range of U.S. federal health clients, including the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Administration for Children and Families, among others. Welham has been named Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year by WashingtonExec.

Lee has been with ICF for 25 years and has held many leadership roles across the company's public sector business, including previously serving as the head of business development and the disaster management division. Prior to this, he led the climate, sustainability, environmental health and surface transportation businesses and has extensive experience supporting a wide range of clients in addressing technology, regulatory, workforce development and policy challenges. Lee was recognized by WashingtonExec as a "Top Public Sector Leader to Watch" in both 2020 and 2021.

Read more about ICF's digital modernization and federal health services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

favicon.png?sn=PH88966&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-announces-new-executive-leadership-roles-301723722.html

SOURCE ICF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH88966&Transmission_Id=202301171605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH88966&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.