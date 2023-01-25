Stantec recognized in the Top 10 globally for climate action by Corporate Knights

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Stantec’s ongoing commitment to sustainability efforts also recognized by CDP

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, :STN

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been named one of Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World. Corporate Knights ranked Stantec number seven globally, and number one in the firm’s industry peer group, placing the company among the top one percent in the world on sustainability performance.

Stantec has also been awarded an A- rating within the world-recognized climate change index established by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for the fifth year in a row. An A- rating recognizes a company’s climate leadership and action.

“It is very gratifying that our sustainability efforts have been recognized by Corporate Knights and CDP once again,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec president and chief executive officer. “We are very proud of the contribution we are making toward the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and are committed to our continued focus on climate and sustainability leadership for our organization, and our clients and communities.”

Corporate Knights’ ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations is based on a rigorous assessment of nearly 7,000 public companies with revenue over US$1 billion. Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world’s most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company’s core products and services. In June 2022, Corporate Knights selected Stantec as one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens for the 13th time.

CDP, a non-profit awarding body, runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. For 2022, Stantec repeated the technical classification of A-, placing the firm in the “Leadership” category for contributing to a sustainable future, among almost 19,000 reporting companies.

In 2022, Stantec was named a partner in the United Nations’ Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, a global compact signed by 70-plus companies that aims to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems around the world. The firm announced an integrated climate action leadership team that includes Climate Solutions leaders, a climate science director, and a sustainable development goals impact leader. Stantec also remains top of class in the engineering and design space across other sustainability ranking systems, including Sustainalytics, MSCI, and ISS ESG.

More information on the firm’s sustainable initiatives, projects, and thought leadership can be found on the company’s website here.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the under the symbol STN.

Media ContactInvestor Contact
Ashley WarnockJess Nieukerk
Stantec Media RelationsStantec Investor Relations
Ph: (403) 472-0122Ph: (587) 579-2086
[email protected][email protected]

Design with community in mind

ti?nf=ODczMTUzNyM1MzYwNTI5IzIwODI5NTc=
Stantec.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.