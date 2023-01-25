Magna's ClearView™ Vision System Comes to Market on Ram Trucks

  • Complete vision system with first-to-market features
  • Combines interior and exterior mirrors, cameras, electronics and software
  • Launched on Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s advanced ClearView™ vision technology designed to make vehicles smarter and safer has made its production debut on the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks. The unique system, which bundles camera and mirror technology, has the potential to reduce blind-spot accidents and promote safety by enhancing visibility around the vehicle. ClearView™ also provides other benefits including making it easier to park and maneuver the vehicle.

The ClearView™ system includes an interior rear-view video mirror, exterior mirrors with integrated cameras and a center high-mounted stop lamp camera. An additional trailer camera is available as an option to provide an unobstructed view while towing. All camera data is processed through Magna’s software in a central electronic control unit.

The interior mirror boasts an elegant design which utilizes Magna’s PACE award-winning Infinity™ glass. Drivers can switch between an optical rear view and a video display that shows up to three camera views at the same time - the first of its kind on the market.

“ClearView™ showcases Magna’s unmatched ability to draw on the breadth of its capabilities and expertise to provide a full-system solution for consumers,” said Jeff Hunt, President of Magna Mirrors, Mechatronics and Lighting. “This unique synergy combines our leading vision-based expertise with our mirror capabilities to create an advanced technology that promotes safety and gives the driver more information about the immediate surroundings.”

The ClearView™ interior mirror display also includes several other customizable features including the ability to zoom in and out, adjust brightness, rotate or move the images to the left, right, up or down.

