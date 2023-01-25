Complete vision system with first-to-market features

Combines interior and exterior mirrors, cameras, electronics and software

Launched on Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s advanced ClearView™ vision technology designed to make vehicles smarter and safer has made its production debut on the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks. The unique system, which bundles camera and mirror technology, has the potential to reduce blind-spot accidents and promote safety by enhancing visibility around the vehicle. ClearView™ also provides other benefits including making it easier to park and maneuver the vehicle.

The ClearView™ system includes an interior rear-view video mirror, exterior mirrors with integrated cameras and a center high-mounted stop lamp camera. An additional trailer camera is available as an option to provide an unobstructed view while towing. All camera data is processed through Magna’s software in a central electronic control unit.

The interior mirror boasts an elegant design which utilizes Magna’s PACE award-winning Infinity™ glass. Drivers can switch between an optical rear view and a video display that shows up to three camera views at the same time - the first of its kind on the market.

“ClearView™ showcases Magna’s unmatched ability to draw on the breadth of its capabilities and expertise to provide a full-system solution for consumers,” said Jeff Hunt, President of Magna Mirrors, Mechatronics and Lighting. “This unique synergy combines our leading vision-based expertise with our mirror capabilities to create an advanced technology that promotes safety and gives the driver more information about the immediate surroundings.”

The ClearView™ interior mirror display also includes several other customizable features including the ability to zoom in and out, adjust brightness, rotate or move the images to the left, right, up or down.

TAGS

ClearView™, Vision Systems, Mirrors, Electronics

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

[email protected], 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

[email protected], 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 170,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 345 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(:MGA; TSX:MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28e04ed3-6e96-4a6d-82dc-c39fdf2a3345