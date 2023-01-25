Singing Machine Debuts World’s First Globally Available In-Car Karaoke System at One of the World’s Largest Tech Conferences

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) ( MICS), the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, shared its vision for the future of fully-integrated, in-car karaoke entertainment last week at CES 2023, and as the Times UK noted, “Long family journeys will never be the same…”

One of the world’s largest consumer karaoke companies, Singing Machine, attracted the attention of top automotive brands domestically and abroad to demo its new, commercially available in-car karaoke microphone, specially designed to fully integrate with global car manufacturers. Powered by streaming karaoke music giant Stingray’s proprietary in-car karaoke app, Singing Machine’s latest launch into the automotive karaoke space, will have more than100,000 karaoke music videos, first-of-its-kind safety features, and proprietary technology that allows for unique vocal enhancements such as pitch correction, vocal effects and anti-howling, along with a platform to make future gamification features possible.

Singing Machine CEO Gary Atkinson commented, “CES 2023 cemented its position yet again as one of the leading global automotive and mobility trade shows. With the rise of autonomous driving, the demand and offering for expanded entertainment options within cars was overwhelming. In my mind, it is not a question of if, but rather when, karaoke microphones will appear within cars as standard.”

Singing Machine received widespread media attention for its latest push into automotive karaoke, garnering write-ups from The Daily Mail , CNET , The Times , Gizmodo , The Hill, Autoevolution , and RAC UK .

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry’s widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

[email protected]

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors