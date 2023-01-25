Singing Machine Unveils Future of In-Car Karaoke Experience at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Singing Machine Debuts World’s First Globally Available In-Car Karaoke System at One of the World’s Largest Tech Conferences

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) ( MICS), the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, shared its vision for the future of fully-integrated, in-car karaoke entertainment last week at CES 2023, and as the Times UK noted, “Long family journeys will never be the same…”

One of the world’s largest consumer karaoke companies, Singing Machine, attracted the attention of top automotive brands domestically and abroad to demo its new, commercially available in-car karaoke microphone, specially designed to fully integrate with global car manufacturers. Powered by streaming karaoke music giant Stingray’s proprietary in-car karaoke app, Singing Machine’s latest launch into the automotive karaoke space, will have more than100,000 karaoke music videos, first-of-its-kind safety features, and proprietary technology that allows for unique vocal enhancements such as pitch correction, vocal effects and anti-howling, along with a platform to make future gamification features possible.

Singing Machine CEO Gary Atkinson commented, “CES 2023 cemented its position yet again as one of the leading global automotive and mobility trade shows. With the rise of autonomous driving, the demand and offering for expanded entertainment options within cars was overwhelming. In my mind, it is not a question of if, but rather when, karaoke microphones will appear within cars as standard.”

Singing Machine received widespread media attention for its latest push into automotive karaoke, garnering write-ups from The Daily Mail, CNET, The Times, Gizmodo, The Hill, Autoevolution, and RAC UK.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry’s widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
[email protected]
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Media Contact:
Ash Gerrie at 42West/BHI
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMTU4MyM1MzYwNjc5IzUwMDA2NDg0Mg==
The-Singing-Machine-Company-In.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.