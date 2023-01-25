Evoqua Water Technologies Ranks Sixth Overall on Corporate Knights' 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked on the Corporate Knights' 2023 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100). This prestigious recognition was announced on January 18, 2023, as part of Davos during the World Economic Forum.

The Global 100 is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance and is recognized as a symbol of sustainability excellence worldwide. It is the second year that Evoqua has been included in the rankings, receiving the sixth position on the list, placing it among the world's most sustainable corporations.

According to Corporate Knights, Global 100 companies represent the top echelon in the world for sustainability performance. Evoqua was honored as a sustainability leader for its dedication to enabling customers to become more sustainable through its solutions and service offerings and the company's commitment to internal ESG initiatives.

"Evoqua is thrilled to be once again recognized by Corporate Knights for our commitment to sustainability," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "As a water technology company, we play a crucial role in helping our customers build more sustainable water systems. We are committed to maintaining a technology-driven, customer-centric culture offering a broad portfolio of water treatment products, services, and solutions that help solve global water challenges."

Corporate Knights determine the rankings by analyzing 6,720 publicly-traded companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues against global industry peers. All companies are assessed across 25 key performance indicators, including % sustainable revenue, % sustainable investment, % taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity, which are weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. Learn more about the 2023+Global+100+rating+methodology.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005072r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005072/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.