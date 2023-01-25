Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced initial assessment results showing that after six months, 30% of assessed Ontrak Wholehealth+ members sustained a clinically significant reduction in anxiety symptoms and 55% sustained a clinically significant reduction of depressive symptoms. Ontrak Health is one of the only behavioral services companies of its kind to institute formal PHQ-9 and GAD-7 assessments to gain valuable insights into their members’ progress in mental health care and give them the support they need to manage their symptoms, improve their overall well-being, and help healthcare professionals in tailoring treatment plans and interventions to meet the specific needs of each patient.

In June 2022 Ontrak Health implemented the widely accepted PHQ-9 (a measure of depression severity) and GAD-7 (a measure of anxiety severity) assessments as foundational measurements of its innovative care coaching model and evidence-based Wholehealth+ program. While mostly used by providers, Ontrak Health has incorporated them into its care coaching model to promote better monitoring, collaboration, and accountability with its providers and customers.

Thousands of assessments have been completed representing results for more than 1,000 unique program enrollees. Ontrak care coaches perform ongoing reassessments with members at regular intervals so that the scores can be trended and monitored for symptom change.

Tracking a patient's PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scores over time can be useful for:

Monitoring treatment effectiveness: By tracking changes in assessment scores over time, healthcare professionals can gauge the effectiveness of treatment interventions as well as identify issues and take early action to address them.

Assessing progress: Trending on assessment scores can help patients see progress over time. This can be especially useful for patients who may have a history of chronic symptoms or are experiencing new mental health concerns. The data can be a valuable source of information in optimizing treatment.

“The inclusion of PHQ-9 and GAD-7 assessments in the Ontrak Wholehealth+ program is an important step in measuring mental health improvements for our members. Regular assessment of members’ PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scores can provide valuable insights into our members’ progress in mental health care and help our providers tailor treatment plans to meet the specific needs of each member. Providing enrollees with access to and interpretation of their assessment scores over time helps members better identify targeted mental health concerns, leading to greater involvement in their treatment outcomes,” noted Judith Feld, MD, MPH, MMM, Chief Medical Officer, Ontrak Health.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005368/en/