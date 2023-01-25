Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, is today announcing a new line of thoughtfully crafted volumizing shampoos and conditioners that are formulated with Biovolume 128™, which has been shown to increase hair volume. These vegan, paraben-, phthalates-, sulfate-, dye- and cruelty-free formulas have been developed specifically to boost the volume of those who have fine, flat, or limp hair.

“Providing products and treatments specific to people’s individual needs is the guiding light as to how we are moving our company forward,” said Lindsey Roberts, Senior Director of Innovation at Hims & Hers. “We want everyone to feel like they have options when it comes to their health and wellness care, and this in particular, is a testament to providing people with more choices when it comes to improving their hair, and ultimately, their confidence. We’re so proud of these new formulas and look forward to hearing from customers who experience a boost in hair volume as a result.”

Starting today, anyone can purchase the following new products through ForHims.com or ForHers.com, as well as from a variety of retailers nationwide, including Walgreens. The shampoos and conditioners can be purchased as a kit or separately—it’s recommended to use both the shampoo and conditioner.

Hims Max Volume Shampoo: This citrus spice scented shampoo leverages Biotin and Rice Protein to strengthen and separate strands, pumping up the overall volume.

This citrus spice scented shampoo leverages Biotin and Rice Protein to strengthen and separate strands, pumping up the overall volume. Hims Max Volume Conditioner: Also featuring a citrus spice scent, this conditioner softens hair and infuses moisture without weighing hair down.

Also featuring a citrus spice scent, this conditioner softens hair and infuses moisture without weighing hair down. Hers Full Volume Shampoo: This lightweight, coastal cedar citron scented shampoo will lift up roots and separate strands, providing more overall volume.

This lightweight, coastal cedar citron scented shampoo will lift up roots and separate strands, providing more overall volume. Hers Full Volume Conditioner: The coastal cedar citron scented conditioner fights frizz and infuses weightless moisture.

Developed with dermatologists to ensure the best combination of ingredients, each of these new products contain Biovolume 128™, a natural hair volumizer. Other main ingredients include Biotin, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein and Argan Oil.

The new shampoos and conditioners expand on an existing line-up of Hims & Hers’ hair care products including Biotin Builder Gummies, Thick Fix Shampoo and Conditioner, Triple Threat Shampoo and Conditioner, Minoxidil Foam and Drops, Rapid Repair Hair Mask, Detox Scalp Scrub, and prescription offerings oral Minoxidil, oral Finasteride, oral Spironolactone, and topical Finasteride and Minoxidil spray. Anyone interested in a prescription product is required to complete a free online consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Hims & Hers platform. The medical provider will determine if prescription treatment is appropriate.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

