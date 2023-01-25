Forrester Introduces Customer Obsession Awards To Honor Organizations And Executives That Put Customers At The Center Of Everything They Do

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announces its global Customer Obsession Awards for two categories: Customer-Obsessed Enterprise and Customer-Obsessed Leadership. These awards will recognize organizations and senior executives, respectively, who put customers at the center of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement.

The qualifications for Forrester’s Customer Obsession Awards are as follows:

  • Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. This award will celebrate an organization that demonstrates sharp and sustained customer focus in leaders’ decisions and behaviors, in its strategy at the corporate and functional levels, and in its day-to-day operations throughout the enterprise. The winning organization also encourages deep collaboration across the business to ensure that customer obsession aligns to the organization’s brand promise. As a result, quantifiably better outcomes are achieved for customers, employees, and the business. Nominations for the Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award are open to all B2C organizations headquartered in North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA that have at least 1,000 employees.
  • Customer-Obsessed Leadership. This award will recognize a senior executive who puts the customer at the center of every decision and behavior while balancing both customer and business needs. The winning executive also creates an environment where every employee can do the same and shows how their real-time customer focus creates quantifiably better outcomes for customers, employees, and the business. Nominations for the Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award are open to senior executives at B2C organizations headquartered in North America with at least 1,000 employees. Senior executives in customer experience (CX), marketing, and digital roles are invited to apply.

To review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry, North American organizations can visit here, EMEA organizations can visit here, and APAC organizations can visit here.

“Forrester’s Customer Obsession Awards will honor organizations and leaders who have a relentless focus on their customers to better serve their needs,” said Rick Parrish, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Our research shows that customer-obsessed businesses grow revenue, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement at more than twice the rate of other companies.”

Award recipients will be honored at CX+EMEA (May 10–11, 2023), CX+APAC (May 25–26, 2023), and CX+North+America (June 13–15, 2023).

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005210r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005210/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.