Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announces its global Customer Obsession Awards for two categories: Customer-Obsessed Enterprise and Customer-Obsessed Leadership. These awards will recognize organizations and senior executives, respectively, who put customers at the center of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement.

The qualifications for Forrester’s Customer Obsession Awards are as follows:

Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. This award will celebrate an organization that demonstrates sharp and sustained customer focus in leaders’ decisions and behaviors, in its strategy at the corporate and functional levels, and in its day-to-day operations throughout the enterprise. The winning organization also encourages deep collaboration across the business to ensure that customer obsession aligns to the organization’s brand promise. As a result, quantifiably better outcomes are achieved for customers, employees, and the business. Nominations for the Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award are open to all B2C organizations headquartered in North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA that have at least 1,000 employees.

Customer-Obsessed Leadership. This award will recognize a senior executive who puts the customer at the center of every decision and behavior while balancing both customer and business needs. The winning executive also creates an environment where every employee can do the same and shows how their real-time customer focus creates quantifiably better outcomes for customers, employees, and the business. Nominations for the Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award are open to senior executives at B2C organizations headquartered in North America with at least 1,000 employees. Senior executives in customer experience (CX), marketing, and digital roles are invited to apply.

To review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry, North American organizations can visit here, EMEA organizations can visit here, and APAC organizations can visit here.

“Forrester’s Customer Obsession Awards will honor organizations and leaders who have a relentless focus on their customers to better serve their needs,” said Rick Parrish, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Our research shows that customer-obsessed businesses grow revenue, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement at more than twice the rate of other companies.”

Award recipients will be honored at CX+EMEA (May 10–11, 2023), CX+APAC (May 25–26, 2023), and CX+North+America (June 13–15, 2023).

