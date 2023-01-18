CHARLES & COLVARD ENGAGES LYTHAM PARTNERS TO LEAD INVESTOR RELATIONS AND SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION PROGRAM

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown Made, Not Mined™ gemstones, announced it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC, one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, to launch an investor relations and shareholder communications program.

Charles_Colvard1_Logo.jpg

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the country's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites.

"As we advance the Company into an exciting new era, it is imperative that we partner with an investor relations firm with a strong reputation and relationships to accelerate our growth trajectory and amplify our value proposition. We have selected Lytham Partners, a renowned and highly reputable investor relations agency, to refine our messaging, expand our investor base, and enact best practices to our investor communications program," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

"Don and his team have worked diligently to establish Charles & Colvard as one of the industry's top sources of fine jewelry. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors, while installing best practices within their communications program at all levels to keep shareholders apprised of the developments," commented Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners.

To sign up for alerts on Charles & Colvard, please email or call Lytham Partners at [email protected] or 646-829-9702.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively made, not mined™ above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. Their Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit http://www.charlesandcolvard.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL89351&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--colvard-engages-lytham-partners-to-lead-investor-relations-and-shareholder-communication-program-301724736.html

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89351&Transmission_Id=202301180900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89351&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.