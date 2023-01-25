Grupo Bimbo Receives the Highest Rating and Recognition for Its Efforts to Mitigate Climate Change Globally

4 minutes ago
  • The non-governmental organization Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave the bakery the highest score a company can reach, placing it on "The A List 2022" in recognition of its environmental actions.
  • Grupo Bimbo is the only Mexican food company that has obtained CDP’s highest rating.
  • Grupo Bimbo participated alongside a cohort of 15,000 global companies, only 2% of which were credited with CDP’s prized "A" rating.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, was recognized by the non-governmental organization Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its actions at the global level to mitigate the effects of climate change. The Mexican company obtained CDP’s prized "A" rating, reflecting its commitment to leading the way in environmental transparency and performance on climate change, deforestation and water security.

This year, more than 15,000 global companies from various industries disclosed their environmental impact information to CDP. Of those, only 2% (283 companies) obtained the "A" rating in the category of Climate Change. Grupo Bimbo made the list, becoming the only Mexican food company to achieve this honor.

"We are very proud to receive, for the first time, this high rating that CDP gives to companies working to make this a better world. A year ago, Grupo Bimbo made a firm commitment to become a company with zero net carbon emissions by 2050, setting goals validated by Science-Based Targets, driving us to generate actions throughout our value chain and thus continue to achieve the objectives set out in our Sustainability strategy," said Rafael Pamias, Executive VP and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Bimbo.

To achieve the maximum "A" score, CDP considers a range of variables. Among the most prominent is how companies report their progress and if they do so in absolute transparency and with clear objectives.

Thirty years ago, Grupo Bimbo began its journey to mitigate the effects of climate change. In 2012, it launched its first renewable energy project in Mexico along with the development of its first electric vehicle. In 2018, the company joined the RE100 initiative, defining a goal of using 100% renewable electricity globally by 2025. In line with the new level of ambition set out in its sustainability strategy, in 2021, the company also committed to achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050, joining the Race to Zero campaign. This effort considers the emissions of Grupo Bimbo’s entire value chain, covering ranges 1, 2, and 3 in all areas of operation, logistics, sales, purchasing, and marketing.

Grupo Bimbo received CDP’s A-List award at the 2022 CDP Awards in Sao Paulo, Brazil. CDP is a non-profit organization that manages and produces analyses allowing listed companies to disclose their environmental impact and compare it with others in the market. This information is used by more than 680 investors and 280 buyers who ask companies to disclose their information annually.

