Conn's HomePlus Continues Florida Expansion into Jacksonville

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023

The specialty home retailer brings a wide array of national brand products, next-day white glove delivery and personalized payment options to local customers with its 15th location in the state

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Florida with the opening of a new location in Jacksonville. Located in Regency Court at 9728 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville, Florida, the new 30,000 square foot location opened its doors on Friday, January 13th, 2023.

New_Jacksonville_Florida_Conn_HomePlus_store.jpg

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods including appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and home office products from national brands such as G.E., LG, Samsung, and more. Rather than waiting weeks for their purchases, customers can enjoy Conn's next-day white glove delivery service, available for all in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

Joining the other 14 Conn's HomePlus locations throughout Florida, the Jacksonville location brings the retailer's total number of stores to over 167 locations across 15 states. With the store opening bringing more than a dozen new jobs to the local Jacksonville community, the brand now employs more than 3,500 employees across 15 states.

"We're excited to grow the Conn's HomePlus presence in Florida and introduce our wide selection of high-quality home products accessible to all customers in the Jacksonville community" said Norm Miller, Interim President, and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are thrilled to bring national brand products, our next-day delivery service and personalized payment options for all customers to this new community."

Customers shopping at any store in Florida and at the new Jacksonville store can find personalized payment options on name-brand home goods like LG, Samsung, GE, SONY, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, and exclusive furniture brands like Villa Hill and, and mattress brands, such as Dreamspot. For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 3,500 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Conns_HomePlus_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA89342&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conns-homeplus-continues-florida-expansion-into-jacksonville-301724879.html

SOURCE Conn's, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA89342&Transmission_Id=202301181045PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA89342&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.