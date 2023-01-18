IAM Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

137 NORTH SECOND STREET EASTON, PA 18042

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were NOBL(28.62%), SCHD(8.61%), and PULS(8.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IAM Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IAM Advisory, LLC bought 40,754 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 856,672. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 01/18/2023, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $93 per share and a market cap of $11.54Bil. The stock has returned -1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a price-book ratio of 8.70.

IAM Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLB by 34,170 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.83.

On 01/18/2023, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $83.69 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.89.

The guru established a new position worth 19,251 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $134.51 per share and a market cap of $41.35Bil. The stock has returned 3.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.77.

The guru established a new position worth 16,167 shares in ARCA:TAN, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.69 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Invesco Solar ETF traded for a price of $82.3438 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned 22.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Solar ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru sold out of their 5,566-share investment in NAS:SMH. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.03 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $229.38 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -20.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 4.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.