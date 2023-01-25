enVVeno Medical Promotes Dr. Hamed Alavi to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dr. Alavi is a highly accomplished medical device executive with proven track record of successfully leading R&D, Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, and Manufacturing organizations across a number of companies within the cardiac and vascular space

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced the promotion of Dr. Hamed Alavi to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

image.png

"Over the past two and a half years, Hamed's dedication, leadership, and contributions have been outstanding as he has grown to become an invaluable member of our senior management team," commented Robert Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical. "As just one example, Hamed was the driving force behind the development of enVVe, our transcatheter based replacement venous valve, which went from concept stage to being ready for in-human testing in record time."

Dr. Alavi joined enVVeno Medical as Director, Research, Development and Quality in July 2020 and was promoted to Vice President of Research, Development and Quality in January 2021. In his new role as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Alavi will seek to incorporate of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based computing into our existing product mix, while also preparing our manufacturing and quality departments for commercialization of the VenoValve.

"I have been involved with several large and small medical device companies over the course of my career, and I have never come across a company that has as much potential as enVVeno Medical. It is rare to have the opportunity to develop and commercialize a device that is truly new, and that can change the treatment paradigm for millions of patients. With the VenoValve and enVVe, we have two products that could revolutionize the treatment of deep venous CVI, and I am grateful to help lead the talented team and enVVeno to fulfill our potential," added Dr. Alavi.

Prior to joining enVVeno Medical, Dr. Alavi was the head of engineering at NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc., a startup which developed tricuspid heart valve replacement and delivery system devices. This and his previous roles at Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG) and Edwards Lifesciences Center for Advanced Cardiovascular Technology allowed him to use his unparalleled vision, and technical and leadership skills to drive early-stage medical device technologies from conception to commercialization. Dr. Alavi received his doctorate in biomedical engineering from University of California, Irvine where he was trained in one of the most prominent cardiovascular engineering doctoral programs in the US. His pioneering work in hybrid tissue and implantable medical devices was broadly recognized and given accolades by a number of institutions - such as the American Heart Association. He also holds an M.S. degree in biomedical engineering and a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe™. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE first-in-human trial for enVVe.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing (may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
[email protected]
(833) 475-8247

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735639/enVVeno-Medical-Promotes-Dr-Hamed-Alavi-to-Senior-Vice-President-and-Chief-Technology-Officer

img.ashx?id=735639

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.