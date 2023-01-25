Aflac's Keyla Cabret-Lewis On The Labor Shortage & The 5 Things We Must Do To Attract & Retain Great Talent

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Authority Magazine

Can you share a few things that employers, managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture?

In a time when society is profoundly divided, it's critical to create a culture where employees feel safe and belong.

This is something that starts at the top and permeates throughout the organization. For example, at my company, over three decades ago, our Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said, "I don't want everyone at the table to look like me," and he began building a culture of diversity and inclusion that still stands strong today. A big part of this is active listening. It's key. Whether you're in a position of leadership or an individual contributor, getting direct feedback will help you better understand how you can best serve your employees, consumers, communities and each other - and by putting what you learn into action, you're building trust and rapport with those around you.

What are your "5 things employers should do to attract and retain top talent during the labor shortage?"

  1. A competitive benefits and compensation package is critical in the current environment. Many companies are willing to offer top dollar in sign-on bonuses and relocation, so if that talent is critical to the business, employers may have to take special measures for retention. Untraditional services and perks like extended childcare benefits, personal leave, or family leave options are a few trends we're seeing.
  2. Companies need to be clear on what their strategy is moving forward, and honest communication to employees will be key. With the economy's current unpredictability, companies need to keep employees informed and engaged on priorities and what lies ahead in terms of market changes, special projects, etc.
  3. Flexibility in work location is also a hot topic. Many workers are linking their physical and mental wellness to being able to work remotely or in a hybrid setting. Try to be flexible, if possible, but the business must not suffer as a result.
  4. Clarity on career paths is mandatory. As discussed previously, the worker of now is at a crossroads in their quest for the career that they love. To help them, employers must make career paths obtainable and clear.
  5. Diversity at all levels is key. People need to see themselves represented in roles of leadership.

Continue reading the full article here

837e502e-48ef-4350-a89b-fd8cb8bdc7a2.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735698/Aflacs-Keyla-Cabret-Lewis-On-The-Labor-Shortage-The-5-Things-We-Must-Do-To-Attract-Retain-Great-Talent

img.ashx?id=735698

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.