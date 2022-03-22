Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (“Easterly” or the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced the tax characteristics of the 2022 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions. The characteristics of the Company's distributions are as follows:

Distributions on Easterly Common Shares: Record

Date Payment

Date Dividend

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Return

of

Capital Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Capital Gain Section

199A

Dividend (1) 3/10/2022 3/22/2022 $0.2650 $0.1258 $0.1392 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.1258 5/13/2022 5/25/2022 $0.2650 $0.1258 $0.1392 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.1258 8/11/2022 8/23/2022 $0.2650 $0.1258 $0.1392 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.1258 11/11/2022 11/23/2022 $0.2650 $0.1258 $0.1392 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.1258 Totals: $1.0600 $0.5032 $0.5568 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5032 Percent of Total: 100.00% 47.48% 52.52% 0.00% 0.00% (1) The amounts are included in the Ordinary Taxable Dividend amounts.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased either directly to such agencies or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the Company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005732/en/