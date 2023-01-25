Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2022 Distributions

7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (: BDN) announced today the tax characteristics of its 2022 distributions. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of dividends. The characteristics of the Company’s distributions are as follows:

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP 105368203)

2022 Dividend DatesRecord 1/5
Payment 1/19		Record 4/6
Payment 4/20		Record 7/6
Payment 7/20		Record 10/6
Payment 10/20		Totals% of
Annual
Total
Gross Distribution Per Share$0.190000$0.190000$0.190000$0.190000$0.760000100.0%
(Boxes 1a+2a+3)
Taxable Ordinary Dividend$0.118035$0.118035$0.118035$0.118035$0.47214062.1%
(Box 1a)
Qualified Dividend Income$0$0$0$0$0
(Box 1b)
Total Capital Gain Distribution$0.071965$0.071965$0.071965$0.071965$0.28786037.9%
(Box 2a)
Total Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain$0.036205$0.036205$0.036205$0.036205$0.144820
(Box 2b)
Section 897 Ordinary Dividend$0$0$0$0$0
(Box 2e)
Section 897 Capital Gain$0.070817$0.070817$0.070817$0.070817$0.283268
(Box 2f)
Non-dividend Distribution$0$0$0$0$00%
(Box 3)
Section 199A Dividend$0.118035$0.118035$0.118035$0.118035$0.472140
(Box 5)

A full tax report is available on our website at www.brandywinerealty.com - Investor Relations - 1099 Reporting.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 164 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of September 30, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

Related Articles

