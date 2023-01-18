Altus Wealth Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(7.69%), SDY(7.17%), and XLK(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altus Wealth Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought 46,589 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 48,142. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 01/18/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $129.39 per share and a market cap of $39.12Bil. The stock has returned -19.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a price-book ratio of 6.96.

The guru sold out of their 114,762-share investment in ARCA:SWAN. Previously, the stock had a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.84 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF traded for a price of $25.547 per share and a market cap of $253.17Mil. The stock has returned -20.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNLA by 67,782 shares. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.08.

On 01/18/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 61,504 shares in ARCA:SCHG, giving the stock a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.44 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.64 per share and a market cap of $14.08Bil. The stock has returned -22.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a price-book ratio of 6.64.

During the quarter, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought 14,506 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 47,285. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $221.08 per share and a market cap of $60.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a price-book ratio of 8.73.

