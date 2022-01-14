Life+Storage%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:LSI, Financial), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #53223X107). The allocations will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividend

(Box 1a) Total

Capital Gain

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured Section

1250

Gain(1)

(Box 2b) Section 897

Capital

Gain(2)

(Box 2f) Section

199A

Dividend(3)

(Box 5) 1/14/2022 1/26/2022 $1.00 $1.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.000000 4/14/2022 4/26/2022 $1.00 $1.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.000000 7/15/2022 7/26/2022 $1.08 $1.080000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.080000 10/14/2022 10/26/2022 $1.08 $1.080000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.080000 $4.16 $4.160000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $4.160000

(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a. (2) Amounts in Box 2f are included in Box 2a. (3) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their personal tax advisor with regard to their specific tax treatment of dividends.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life+Storage%2C+Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Finvest.lifestorage.com%2F.

