Life Storage, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Life+Storage%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:LSI, Financial), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #53223X107). The allocations will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
(Box 1a)

Total
Capital Gain
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured Section
1250
Gain(1)
(Box 2b)

Section 897
Capital
Gain(2)
(Box 2f)

Section
199A
Dividend(3)
(Box 5)

1/14/2022

1/26/2022

$1.00

$1.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.000000

4/14/2022

4/26/2022

$1.00

$1.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.000000

7/15/2022

7/26/2022

$1.08

$1.080000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.080000

10/14/2022

10/26/2022

$1.08

$1.080000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.080000

$4.16

$4.160000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.160000

(1)

Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(2)

Amounts in Box 2f are included in Box 2a.

(3)

Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their personal tax advisor with regard to their specific tax treatment of dividends.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life+Storage%2C+Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Finvest.lifestorage.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005898r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005898/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.