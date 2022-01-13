Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2022 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/13/22 01/24/22 02/17/22 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 04/14/22 04/25/22 05/19/22 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 07/14/22 07/25/22 08/18/22 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 10/13/22 10/24/22 11/17/22 $0.20 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2000 TOTALS: $0.23 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2300

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income Amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Amount.

SVC’s common share CUSIP number is 81761L102. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of SVC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the SVC website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.svcreit.com%2Finvestors%2Fstock-information%2Fdistributions.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2022, SVC owned 242 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2022, SVC also owned 769 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.4 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.svcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

