Common Shares

Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/13/22 01/24/22 02/17/22 $0.55 $0.5500 $0.5500 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 04/14/22 04/25/22 05/19/22 $0.55 $0.2711 $0.2711 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2789 07/14/22 07/25/22 08/18/22 $0.55 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5500 10/13/22 10/24/22 11/17/22 $0.55 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5500 TOTALS: $2.20 $0.8211 $0.8211 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.3789

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

OPI’s common share CUSIP number is 67623C109. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 160 properties as of September 30, 2022, with approximately 21.2 million square feet located in 31 states and Washington, D.C. In 2022, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and a Gold Level Green Lease Leader. OPI is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

