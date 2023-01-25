Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2022 distributions to holders of its common stock.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Class B Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V300

Record DatePayable DateTotal Distribution per ShareOrdinary DividendsTotal Capital Gain DistributionUnrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution)Section 199A Distributions
12/15/20211/3/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record DatePayable DateTotal Distribution per ShareOrdinary DividendsTotal Capital Gain DistributionUnrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution)Section 199A Distributions
12/15/20211/3/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
1/19/20222/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
2/15/20223/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
3/15/20224/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
4/15/20225/2/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
5/16/20226/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
6/15/20227/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
7/15/20228/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
8/15/20229/1/20220.0900000.069630--0.0203700.069630
9/16/202210/3/20220.0933000.072183--0.0211170.072183
10/17/202211/1/20220.0933000.072183--0.0211170.072183
11/15/202212/1/20220.0933000.072183--0.0211170.072183

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Connect with PECO:

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2022, PECO managed 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in an institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, in particular, statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, and prospects, are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMjM3MCM1MzYyNjQyIzIxODQ3MDg=
Phillips-Edison-Company-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.