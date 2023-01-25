CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2022 distributions to holders of its common stock.



The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Class B Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V300

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution) Section 199A Distributions 12/15/2021 1/3/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution) Section 199A Distributions 12/15/2021 1/3/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 1/19/2022 2/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 2/15/2022 3/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 3/15/2022 4/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 4/15/2022 5/2/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 5/16/2022 6/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 6/15/2022 7/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 7/15/2022 8/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 8/15/2022 9/1/2022 0.090000 0.069630 - - 0.020370 0.069630 9/16/2022 10/3/2022 0.093300 0.072183 - - 0.021117 0.072183 10/17/2022 11/1/2022 0.093300 0.072183 - - 0.021117 0.072183 11/15/2022 12/1/2022 0.093300 0.072183 - - 0.021117 0.072183

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Connect with PECO:

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:

Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2022, PECO managed 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in an institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, in particular, statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, and prospects, are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

[email protected]