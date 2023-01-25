indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

5 minutes ago
indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, plans to conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results and business outlook on February 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

After the close of the market on February 16 and prior to the conference call, indie will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.indiesemi.com%2Fnews.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877)-451-6152 (domestic) or (201)-389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13735167.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 16, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 2, 2023, under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844)-512-2921 (domestic) or (412)-317-6671 (international), Access ID: 13735167.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Córdoba, Argentina; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Rabat, Morocco; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005957/en/

