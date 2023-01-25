Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (

NYSE:VNO, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:
Series A Convertible$.8125000per share
Series L Cumulative Redeemable$.3375000per share
Series M Cumulative Redeemable$.3281250per share
Series N Cumulative Redeemable$.3281250per share
Series O Cumulative Redeemable$.2781250per share

In each case, dividends are payable on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Currently, some of the factors are the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including vaccination rates among the population, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against emerging variants, and governmental and tenant responses thereto, which continue to be uncertain but the impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


