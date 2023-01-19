Verition Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3264 stocks valued at a total of $15.46Bil. The top holdings were ONB(0.75%), TMX(0.67%), and Y(0.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verition Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 2,711,389 shares of NYSE:TMX for a total holding of 2,720,098. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.77.

On 01/19/2023, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.87 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 113,631 shares of NYSE:Y for a total holding of 117,012. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $838.84.

On 01/19/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 8,000,000 shares in NYSE:PBR.A, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.02 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $9.66 per share and a market cap of $66.52Bil. The stock has returned 42.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNP by 812,959 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 01/19/2023, CenterPoint Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.39 per share and a market cap of $19.13Bil. The stock has returned 13.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CenterPoint Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,367,270 shares in NYSE:RIO, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.62 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Rio Tinto PLC traded for a price of $76.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $122.32Bil. The stock has returned 10.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rio Tinto PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

