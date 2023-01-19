SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1266 E Main Street, 4th Floor Stamford, CT 06902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were WFRD(1.26%), CPRX(1.10%), and MAXR(0.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC bought 600 shares of NYSE:ANF for a total holding of 45,814. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.7.

On 01/19/2023, Abercrombie & Fitch Co traded for a price of $27.13 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC bought 247 shares of NYSE:ABM for a total holding of 18,142. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.92.

On 01/19/2023, ABM Industries Inc traded for a price of $45.27 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned 6.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC bought 530 shares of NAS:AHCO for a total holding of 40,066. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.14.

On 01/19/2023, AdaptHealth Corp traded for a price of $21.49 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned 9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdaptHealth Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC bought 287 shares of NYSE:ASIX for a total holding of 23,035. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.48.

On 01/19/2023, AdvanSix Inc traded for a price of $41.8 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdvanSix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC bought 91 shares of NYSE:AGCO for a total holding of 8,289. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.36.

On 01/19/2023, AGCO Corp traded for a price of $139.1 per share and a market cap of $10.38Bil. The stock has returned 10.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGCO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.