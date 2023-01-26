The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that it has been named to the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List for 2023, in recognition of its business growth, purpose-driven strategy and commitment to revolutionize its industry to create a more sustainable future.

“We are proud to be named among Real Leaders’ top purpose-driven companies and believe that companies like AZEK demonstrate that businesses can both prosper and help build a better future,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “Our commitment to doing what is right is a key element of our business strategy – across the products and innovations we bring to market, the people we employ and our actions to build a more sustainable future for all. From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, we have grown our annual net sales by approximately 71% while using nearly 1.7 billion pounds of recycled waste and scrap in the manufacturing of products across our portfolio – products that primarily replace wood on the outside of homes and are sustainably engineered to last beautifully. By transforming the outdoor living industry to be more sustainable and innovative, we aim to lead by example, inspire homeowners to live their best lives outdoors and positively impact the health and wellbeing of our planet.”

Overall, The AZEK Company ranked #40 in the 2023 list of 300 companies, which includes a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Patagonia, Danone, Athleta, Orsted, Hannon Armstrong, Warby Parker and Allbirds. AZEK ranked #4 in the Home and Lifestyle category. The full 2023 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list is available at https%3A%2F%2Freal-leaders.com%2Fimpact-awards-2023%2F. A ceremony to honor the winners will be held on February 16, 2023.

ABOUT THE AZEK® COMPANY

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real+Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

