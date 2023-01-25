DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ( APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that it will participate in the 6th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit, held in Boston, Massachusetts from January 24 – January 26, 2023.



Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “How Are Newer Targets Being Validated to Move Towards Clinical Trials?” and present in two sessions. In addition, Eric Brown, Ph.D., Scientific Consultant to Aprea and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, will present on Repli-Biom, Aprea’s proprietary discovery platform of novel synthetic lethal targets and biomarkers.

Details for the panel and presentations are as follows:

Panel Discussion: How are Newer Targets Being Validated to Move Towards Clinical Trials?

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 5:30 pm ET

Session: Exploring Novel Targets on the Horizon & Discussing Their Potential as Monotherapy Agents

Presenter: Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Presentation: Understanding DDRi’s In the Clinic: Why is Toxicity Such a Big Issue?

Date & Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

Session: Unpacking an Ongoing Clinical Challenge & DDR Inhibition’s Biggest Obstacle: Toxicity

Presenter: Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Presentation: Repli-Biom: a Novel Proteo-Genomic Approach to Identify Predictive Biomarkers of DDR Inhibitor Efficacy

Date & Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:30 am ET

Session: Pondering Patient Selection: Improving Targeting Using Biomarkers & Screening Platforms

Presenter: Eric Brown, Ph.D., Scientific Consultant

Presentation: Adding On to Monotherapy: Combining DDR Inhibitors

Date & Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET

Session: Conducting Combination Studies: A Two-Birds-One-Stone Approach to Tackling Toxicity & Resistance

Presenter: Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting a critical pathway and some of the most central targets in DDR and cancer progression. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. Our WEE1inhibitor is being advanced to IND submission. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our study analyses, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and projected cash position. We may, in some cases use terms such as “future,” “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “targeting,” “confidence,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the success and timing of our clinical trials or other studies, risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Source: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

