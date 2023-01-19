Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1220 VALLEY FORGE ROAD PHOENIXVILLE, PA 19460

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(7.61%), JEPI(6.69%), and MINT(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 48,739-share investment in NYSE:HXL. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.27 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Hexcel Corp traded for a price of $60.98 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned 9.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hexcel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 17,498 shares in NYSE:MTZ, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.03 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, MasTec Inc traded for a price of $93.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasTec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 106,927 shares in NYSE:CHPT, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.15 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, ChargePoint Holdings Inc traded for a price of $11.93 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChargePoint Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The guru sold out of their 56,981-share investment in NAS:TSP. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.56 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, TuSimple Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.06 per share and a market cap of $464.96Mil. The stock has returned -90.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TuSimple Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 52.83.

During the quarter, Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC bought 4,429 shares of NAS:THRM for a total holding of 24,494. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.59999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, Gentherm Inc traded for a price of $72.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned -24.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gentherm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.