MarineMax to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 26, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mike McLamb, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8562 (International) and entering Conference ID 13734894.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts, and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 125 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, some of which include marinas. Collectively, with the IGY acquisition, MarineMax owns or operates 57 marinas worldwide. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also owns Boatyard, an industry-leading customer experience digital product company. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118006004r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118006004/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.