Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:
|Ordinary Income
|Capital Gains
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total 2021
Distributions Per
Share
(1a + 2a + 3)
|Total
(Box 1a)
|Total
(Box 2a)
|Unrecapt’d Sec
1250
(Box 2b)
|Nondividend
Distributions
(Box 3)
|
12/23/2021
|
1/6/2022
|
$
|
0.410000
|
$
|
0.316031
|
$
|
0.011578
|
$
|
0.003116
|
$
0.082391
|
3/24/2022
|
4/7/2022
|
$
|
0.410000
|
$
|
0.316031
|
$
|
0.011578
|
$
|
0.003116
|
$
0.082391
|
6/23/2022
|
7/7/2022
|
$
|
0.410000
|
$
|
0.316031
|
$
|
0.011578
|
$
|
0.003116
|
$
0.082391
|
9/22/2022
|
10/6/2022
|
$
|
0.410000
|
$
|
0.316031
|
$
|
0.011578
|
$
|
0.003116
|
$
0.082391
|Totals
|
$
|
1.640000
|
$
|
1.264124
|
$
|
0.046312
|
$
|
0.012464
|
$
0.329564
Tax Disclaimer
The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,039 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005067/en/
