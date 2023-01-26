Streamline Health® Expands RevID™ Agreement with Large Provider Network, Achieves Booked SaaS ACV Goal

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

National Health System Expands Utilization of RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation for Improved Financial Performance; Company Exceeds $17M of Booked SaaS ACV

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced today an expansion of its existing relationship with a prominent healthcare system that manages 80+ facilities throughout the United States. The health system has further expanded its use of RevID. The Company also announced that it has now exceeded its previously stated goal of $17 million of booked SaaS ACV by the end of its fiscal 2022.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are pleased that this key healthcare provider continues to expand utilization of our novel RevID solution and thrilled that our sales team was able to execute on its SaaS bookings goals thus far in fiscal 2022” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to continued growth as a result of our mission to ensure that our nation’s healthcare providers are paid for the care they provide.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
[email protected]

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

