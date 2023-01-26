StemPoint Capital LP (“StemPoint”), a long-biased equity asset management firm dedicated to the global life sciences industry, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will acquire a minority economic interest in StemPoint.

"I am thrilled to announce the exciting strategic relationship between Leucadia Asset Management and StemPoint. This strategic relationship not only allows us to advance as a business, but also leverage incredible investment opportunities in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. At StemPoint, we are committed to identifying and supporting the most promising potential opportunities in these industries and with Leucadia Asset Management by our side, we are confident in our ability to execute on this strategy. I am excited for the future of StemPoint and the possibilities that this strategic relationship brings,” said Michelle Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of StemPoint.

“We have been looking to expand in the healthcare space for many years and are very excited to be doing so with StemPoint. Michelle and her team bring a differentiated view on how to invest in life sciences based on their many years of industry experience at top-notch firms. We look forward to helping them grow and succeed,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

About StemPoint Capital

StemPoint was founded and officially launched on January 3, 2023, by Michelle Ross, the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner. Michelle Ross comes with nearly 20 years of investment management experience at esteemed firms such as Soros Fund Management and PointState Capital. StemPoint seeks to leverage growth aspects of the biotechnology sector and defensive qualities of the pharmaceutical industry to potentially generate absolute returns in varying market cycles.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005659/en/