StemPoint Capital Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

StemPoint Capital LP (“StemPoint”), a long-biased equity asset management firm dedicated to the global life sciences industry, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will acquire a minority economic interest in StemPoint.

"I am thrilled to announce the exciting strategic relationship between Leucadia Asset Management and StemPoint. This strategic relationship not only allows us to advance as a business, but also leverage incredible investment opportunities in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. At StemPoint, we are committed to identifying and supporting the most promising potential opportunities in these industries and with Leucadia Asset Management by our side, we are confident in our ability to execute on this strategy. I am excited for the future of StemPoint and the possibilities that this strategic relationship brings,” said Michelle Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of StemPoint.

“We have been looking to expand in the healthcare space for many years and are very excited to be doing so with StemPoint. Michelle and her team bring a differentiated view on how to invest in life sciences based on their many years of industry experience at top-notch firms. We look forward to helping them grow and succeed,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

About StemPoint Capital

StemPoint was founded and officially launched on January 3, 2023, by Michelle Ross, the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner. Michelle Ross comes with nearly 20 years of investment management experience at esteemed firms such as Soros Fund Management and PointState Capital. StemPoint seeks to leverage growth aspects of the biotechnology sector and defensive qualities of the pharmaceutical industry to potentially generate absolute returns in varying market cycles.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005659r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005659/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.