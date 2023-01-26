The Network Controller Software Optimizes use of Rail Allocated Licensed Frequencies Across Multiple Networks, Customers and Applications

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that Ondas Networks has received a development order from Siemens Mobility on behalf of MxV Rail ("MxV"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

The order is for the design and development of a software-based "Network Controller." The Network Controller enables the Class 1 Railroads to optimize the use of their FCC-designated licensed frequencies within and across multiple frequencies, networks, railroads, and applications.

"Ondas Networks continues to support the North American Class 1 Railroads in the migration of legacy narrowband private wireless networks to flexible, higher capacity, general purpose IP-based systems," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Network Controller is a significant step that enables the efficient sharing of network resources. Sharing of spectrum resources across multiple networks - including those deployed in the 900 MHz, 450 MHz, 220 MHz and 160 MHz bands - offers significant data capacity and spectrum efficiency benefits for our rail customers."

The Network Controller software is an expansion of the previous capability delivered to MxV by Ondas Networks and Siemens Mobility. It will be developed according to MxV's requirements, which will serve as the basis for a new AAR standard. The Network Controller will enable the railroads to fully optimize the use of critical shared spectrum resources and maximize the performance and efficiency of their wireless networks.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

