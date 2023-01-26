EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the awardees of its first annual National EV Charging Recognition Program, presented by Connect the Watts™. This recognition program recognizes ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across different sectors within the EV charging ecosystem based on an evaluation of their commitment to, and results in, achieving widespread public EV fast charger deployment. The leaders being recognized as EV Charging Heroes will be celebrated at a virtual event for the Connect the Watts™ community on Thursday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

The 2022 inaugural awardees of the National EV Charging Recognition Program include leading site hosts, utilities and contractors. These organizations submitted their nominations, provided links to online guidelines, and shared safety data and employee counts, as well as public commitments to fast charger installation and results to date. All EV Charging Heroes awardees receive a digital certificate to share with their networks and a physical trophy to memorialize their accomplishments. This year’s awardees, separated by sector, include:

Site hosts:

Sterling Organization

InvenTrust Properties

CBL Properties

ShopCore Properties

RPT Realty

Utilities:

PSE&G

National Grid

Contractors:

OWL Services

WB Engineers+Consultants

WSP

The Osborne Company

“As EV adoption increases, so does the demand for convenient public charging. EVgo believes it’s important to spotlight just how much collaboration, partnership and coordination goes into successfully deploying fast charging infrastructure,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Celebrating our ‘EV Charging Heroes’ helps recognize those that are leading the way and creating a template for other stakeholders in the EV charging ecosystem. These ‘EV Charging Heroes’ have more than a commitment to enabling EV adoption, they are walking the walk on getting EV charging infrastructure into the ground. We congratulate this year’s awardees and look forward to working together to accelerate fast charger deployment across the country.”

EVgo’s National EV Charging Recognition Program recognizes ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across the different sectors working alongside EV charging companies to get charging infrastructure in the ground including site hosts, utilities, local and state governments, engineers, contractors, and equipment manufacturers. Going forward, EVgo plans to publicize recognition criteria for each sector in advance of each program cycle, accept submissions through an open form, and distribute awards. The Company expects to share information on the second iteration of the program later this year.

EVgo’s Connect the Watts initiative unites hundreds of stakeholders who are vital to accelerating the deployment of reliable EV charging infrastructure across the U.S. With their input, Connect the Watts has produced best+practices+guides for utilities, local permitting, public funding, and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, all in service of helping organizations in the EV charging ecosystem streamline the process of charger deployment – from site identification, design, permitting, installation, to utility interconnection.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima%26trade%3B, EVgo+Inside%26trade%3B,+EVgo+Rewards%26trade%3B, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

