Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3750 PARK EAST DRIVE BEACHWOOD, OH 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 551 stocks valued at a total of $1.19Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.93%), PG(2.14%), and SCHG(2.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 111,632 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 268,458. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/19/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.87 per share and a market cap of $2,151.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-book ratio of 42.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 57,051 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 68,843. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $182.775 per share and a market cap of $53.60Bil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 31,780 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 36,918. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.61.

On 01/19/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $274.4901 per share and a market cap of $172.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-book ratio of 7.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 130,888-share investment in NAS:FIXD. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.34 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.755 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 97,070 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.36 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $81.4499 per share and a market cap of $59.63Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-book ratio of 7.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.