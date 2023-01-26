OutKick Finishes 2022 as the Fastest Growing Sports Site in the Fourth Quarter With Unique Visitors

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia platform, founded by Clay Travis, saw a massive increase amongst its custom sports competitive set in the fourth quarter of 2022 with multiplatform unique visitors. OutKick closed out the fourth quarter with an average of 9.1 million multiplatform unique visitors, up 235% from the fourth quarter in 2021, according to Comscore.

Additionally, October of 2022 marked the highest month ever for the platform in multiplatform unique visitors with 12.2 million which is OutKick’s largest increase month over month, according to Comscore. OutKick also drove 120 million multiplatform total views in the fourth quarter with an increase of 191% versus 2021.

In commenting on the milestone, Travis said, “The growth of OutKick is truly remarkable. Our talent continues to diversify its coverage and push the boundaries on the most pressing storylines that’s not only driving the conversation but attracting the largest audience across the platform. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of OutKick and what we have achieved in such a short period of time.”

For 2022, OutKick closed out the year averaging 4.4 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, an increase of 123% or more than double versus 2021. OutKick also saw tremendous increases in social engagements in 2022 with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with social interactions up 46%, according to Shareablee. On Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, the video views increased 94% versus 2021.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Deadspin, Barstool Sports, and NY Post Sports, Jan 2022-Dec 2022, U.S.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005858r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005858/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.