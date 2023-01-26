Therma-Tru announces launch of high-end Veris collection

12 minutes ago
The new Veris collection from Therma-Tru blends high-end style and unique functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005885/en/

Home_VSlide_LowE_5080_DkBrnzAn_%284%29.jpg

Veris Collection, by Therma-Tru (Photo: Business Wire)

The styles within the Veris collection include expansive glass that welcomes an abundance of natural light while sleek designs and minimalist styles create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The Veris collection includes folding, sliding, hinged and pivot glass doors.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our Veris collection, which takes our product offering to new heights,” said Lisa Kennedy-Fink, brand marketing for Therma-Tru. “These doors are sleek and stylish and provide the high-end elegance and functionality that homeowners are looking for.”

Hinged and Pivot Doors

Create a statement-making entrance with sleek and subtle designs perfect for homes with contemporary styling.

Veris pivot entry doors make a statement, featuring the largest Therma-Tru door panel available with options up to 5'0" wide by 10'0" tall and a pivot point inward on the door for an entry that becomes an experience.

Veris hinged entry doors are ideal for homes with contemporary styling and are available in single and French door configurations for a simplistic look in the front or back of the home.

Folding and Sliding Doors

Blend indoor and outdoor living spaces with wide views, contemporary framing and innovative options designed for convenience and ease.

Veris folding glass doors are perfect for connecting indoor and outdoor spaces in homes with patios, decks, enclosed porches and more. An optional swing door allows the user to easily enter or exit a room without opening all the panels. Stainless-steel wheels provide easy operation in both top-hung or bottom-hung applications.

Veris sliding glass doors offer expansive views and easy access to outdoor living spaces. Optional built-in pocket doors deliver completely unobstructed views when fully opened. Polymer rollers and stainless-steel bearings provide smooth, quiet operation.

Explore the Veris collection at veriscollection.com.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005885/en/

