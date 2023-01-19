MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $667.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.76%), JPM(4.40%), and GILD(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY bought 55,515 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 60,875. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/19/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $955.69Bil. The stock has returned -40.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:META by 26,531 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/19/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $136.15 per share and a market cap of $357.01Bil. The stock has returned -57.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 15,425 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $268.06.

On 01/19/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $262.03 per share and a market cap of $139.81Bil. The stock has returned 16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-book ratio of 38.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY bought 37,562 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 261,820. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.23.

On 01/19/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $94.15000000000001 per share and a market cap of $157.70Bil. The stock has returned 1.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 15,900 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.43.

On 01/19/2023, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $153.81 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

