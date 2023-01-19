Appleton Partners Inc/MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $1.06Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.74%), JPST(5.04%), and GSLC(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Appleton Partners Inc/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Appleton Partners Inc/MA bought 91,420 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 1,060,478. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Appleton Partners Inc/MA bought 22,174 shares of NYSE:AJG for a total holding of 38,770. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.03.

On 01/19/2023, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $190.89 per share and a market cap of $40.25Bil. The stock has returned 24.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Appleton Partners Inc/MA reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 11,346 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.39.

On 01/19/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $250.04 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -61.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Appleton Partners Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:BN by 78,424 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 01/19/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $35.64 per share and a market cap of $58.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 12,979 shares in NYSE:HSY, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.55 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $216.12 per share and a market cap of $44.32Bil. The stock has returned 10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-book ratio of 14.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

